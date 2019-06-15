Share:

Excessive power load-shedding, and shortage of potable water have unfolded severe issues for the residents of Karachi under the scorching heat of summer with mercury lingering between 39 to 41 degrees Celsius.

The situation has worsened after suspension of water supply to several parts of the city due to what the authorities claim ‘power shutdown at the Dhabeji Pumping Station.’

About 100 million gallons of water has been suspended to the metropolis, after a fire was caught at a station of K-Electric that led to power breakdown.

The affected areas include Malir, Shah Faisal, Landhi, Korangi, Liaquatabad, whereas unscheduled load-shedding has been reported from the region of Northern Karachi, including Sarjani and Orangi Town.

Besides, people have been suffering in Zamanabad, Awami Colony, Mansehra Colony and Future Colony, and the areas of New Karachi.

Contrarily, Federal Minister Omar Ayyub Khan refuted claims of low gas pressure, and said an approval has been given for an additional supply of 150 MW for the city.

He stated that due to absence of the required system in the K-Electric, the supply was not possible and urged the K-Electric to improve the system.