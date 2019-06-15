Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-A Pakistan-origin UK national woman who was allegedly kidnapped from Pirmahal was found unconscious by the Khanewal Abdul Hakeem Police at Head Sidhnai here on Friday.

The woman was later handed over to the Pirmahal Police. The Pirmahal police had registered a case under section 365 of PPC on May 18 that some unidentified persons had kidnapped Shahnaz Kausar, a UK national of Pakistan origin, wife of Muhammad Aslam, resident of Allam Iqbal Town locality of Pirmahal. Sources said someone unidentified threw her in unconscious condition near Head Sidhnai. The Pirmahal Police have shifted the woman to Pirmahal Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for a medical check-up.

When contacted spokesperson for District Police Attaullah claimed that investigation is underway regarding her kidnapping and recovery, adding that stern action as soon as she will be able to get record her statement to the police. He suspected that there is litigation going on between the woman and her relatives over possession of residential plots located in Pirmahal, adding that everything would be after a thorough investigation.

POLICEMEN COME UNDER OUTLAWS FIRING

Three outlaws opened fire on a police team when the policemen attempted to stop them. However, luckily no policemen hurt in the incident occurred in wee house of Friday. The police said a police party was standing at a picket on Sarangian link road. When the policemen tried to stop a car its riders not only attempted to hit them by car but also fired on them and fled away.

Later, the policemen followed them and arrested two of them who were identified as Almas of Chak 306/JB and Ashiq of Bahar Colony. One of them managed to escape.