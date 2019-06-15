Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has declared high alert in all its hospitals and Rescue 1122, in view of “Tropical Cyclonic Vayu”.

The high alert is declared on the directives of the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, said a statement on Friday. All heads of institutions have been directed to make necessary arrangements, prepare contingency plan and ensure presence of staff on their duties. All kind of leaves have been cancelled immediately; no leave will be considered during emergency.

Focal persons will ensure their presence with foolproof arrangements to deal with any emergency.

Strict compliance has been directed failing which action will be taken against defaulter as per E&D rules.

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (Sindh) has provided relief items for immediate response to vulnerable districts of Sindh Districts including Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal.

Relief items containing 300 tents and 1500 mosquito nets for each district respectively have been handed over to the Deputy Commissioners concerned in first phase. However, in case of further need rest of the relief items would be provided according