Share:

ISLAMABAD- As the excitement of the Pakistan – India World Cup cricket match is driving both the nations into frenzy, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has arranged live telecast of the match on big screens at F-9 Park here on Sunday evening.

The day the country will stop is likely to attract a large number of cricket fans at the park. All topics, discussions, schedules have been leading to the Pakistan–India match at the moment. The hype truly is at its peak. Knowing that emotions run deep, the ICT administration has decided to facilitate the residents by installing big screens at the park.

The administration and ‘PTV Sports’ have joined hands to show Pak Vs India cricket match on big screens in the park, according to the officials. Likely to be a thriller, Pakistan-India match is bound to take emotions of the spectators to new heights. The excitement is already at a fever pitch. Pakistan – India encounters have always been an occasion to enjoy on both sides of the border. On the other side, strict security measures would be taken at the park. The measures are deemed necessary since a lot of people will be gathering there to watch the match.

Pakistan’s World Cup fixture against India is one of the most anticipated and hyped games of the tournament. India and Pakistan head to rainy Manchester for their biggest game of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford ground on June 16. Both the teams will be welcomed with wet weather in Manchester on Friday (June 14) and Saturday (June 15), according to the forecast. There is a 64 per cent possibility of rain during and before the game especially in the second-half of the tie. If the game is washed-out both India and Pakistan will share a point each.

The trend of watching the matches on big screens have been attracting people from all walks of life. F9 Park Islamabad was frequently used for such festivity in the past as big crowd enjoying cricket match on big screens. On the other hand, food outlets, restaurants and other business hubs in the city have also arranged live telecast of the match on big screens.