TOBA TEK SINGH/ OKARA - An eight-year-old minor girl and a teenager were sexually assaulted in separate incidents occurred in different areas here the other day.

According to police, 17-year-old girl was raped here in Chak 426/JB while asleep at the rooftop of house.

The Gojra Saddr Police said that the girl (identity withheld), daughter of Yaseen was overpowered by two youth identified as Imran and Naveed after climbed up to the rooftop. One of the accused youth Imran raped the girl. The police have registered a case and launched hunt for the accused youth. In Okara, an eight years old girl was sexually assaulted by a youth in village Jhujh Kalan. According to police, the minor girl, daughter of Muhammad Amin was lured away by the accused identified as Muhammad Umar to a deserted place where he assaulted the minor girl sexually. Listening to the shrieks by the minor, villagers rushed to the spot but the accused managed to escape the scene, leaving the minor girl in critical condition.