WAZIRABAD - Motorway Police remained active during Eid days and after as it took stern action against the traffic law violators, said DSP Zahid Nazeer Varyah. He maintained that the Motorway Police Beat No. 9 had shown brilliant performance, adding that 264 vehicles were imposed a fine of Rs154,000 for overspeeding. Similarly, 392 vehicles were fined for overloading. He said that the total amount which the police had recovered in shape of fine during Eid holidays was Rs673,000, adding that it had been submitted to national exchequer.