KARACHI - The vigilantes team foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics worth millions to abroad and arrested three including women at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Friday.

Three including two women leaving for abroad through an international airline flight at Karachi successfully crossed Airport Security Counter but was stopped in International Departure of the airport over suspicion.

During search of suite cases of three, huge quantity of heroin and crystal meth worth million of rupees in international market were recovered. The three drug pushers was off-loaded and arrested and later handed over to Anti Narcotics along with recovered heroin which after registering a case against them started investigation.