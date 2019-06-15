Share:

LAHORE (PR) An inauguration ceremony of A-5 Aircraft Monument was organized on June 13 by FF STEEL, a leading Grade 60 steel bar manufacturer. The ceremony was arranged for showcasing the national pride in Islamabad. The chief guest of the ceremony, Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Defence, was also in attendance.

Mr. Pervez Khattak inaugurated the site, cutting the ribbon and announcing it open to the public. The ceremony concluded with remarks by the federal minister, followed by some fun activities for attending families and their children. FF Steel is the Pakistan’s only manufacturer to exclusively produce Grade 60 steel bars. It has an extensive network in 12 cities across the country with its Head office in Peshawar and two STEEL Plants situated in Lahore and Peshawar.