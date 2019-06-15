Share:

Reigning European champions the Netherlands were held to a 1-1 draw by African side Cameroon into halftime of a Group E match at FIFA Women's World Cup here on Saturday.

Despite advantage in ball possession, the Netherlands failed to convert that into a lead until into the last five minutes of the first half.

Vivianne Miedema raced in to head Shanice Van De Sanden's cross from the right wing in the 41st minute.

But it merely took two minutes for Cameroon to level the score, as Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene headed the ball past Dutch goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal before slotting into an empty net.