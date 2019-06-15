Share:

Minister for Power Omer Ayub has asked the K-electric to improve its electricity distribution system for the convenience of its consumers.

In a tweet, he said the federal government has already approved provision of additional one hundred and fifty megawatt of electricity to the K-electric keeping in view the difficulties of the people of Karachi.

However the lack of required distribution system by the K-electric is impeding the supply of this additional electricity to the private company.

Omer Ayub also clarified that the Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Company is providing additional 10 to 15 mmcfd gas to the K-electric. He also rejected reports that the power plants are faced with low gas pressure.