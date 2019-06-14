Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser announced the Pakistani parliamentarians’ 22-member squad here on Friday for the 1st Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup to be held in England from July 8 to 15.

Talking to The Nation, Ali said: “With the inclusion of five provincial assemblies’ members and Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani, we have now a highly balanced team. Head coach Ayaz Akbar has turned the players into one unit. We are grateful to Speaker Asad Qiaser for his overwhelming support, time and presence, which remained very motivational for all of us.”

He said: “When I appeared for trials almost two months back, I wasn’t even thinking about any outside chance of Pakistani parliamentarians’ team in the event, where Indians are bringing their super stars, but after sheer hard work, PCB’s help and Shakil Shaikh’s support, we can claim that we are going to win the event.”

He said: “Our camp will resume from June 17 where the selected players will be in action once again. We are very good at batting and bowling but we need to focus on fielding and catching. Our spin department is our secret weapon which was further strengthened with inclusion of Qasim Suri.”

The selected squad is Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi (captain), Ali Nawaz Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shehryar Afridi, Qasim Suri, Shah Farman, Ali Zahid (vc), Ameer Sultan, Murtaza Mahmood, Mustafa Mahmood, Imran Khattak, Sadat Abbasi, Naveed Dero, Mujahid Ali, Ataullah Khan, Shahid Khattak, Agha Shahzaib Durrani, Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Mohammad Bakhsh, Mobeen Khilji, Abbas Jafri, Ahmed Kundi.