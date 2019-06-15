Share:

MULTAN - The food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched crackdown on food outlets selling or manufacturing sub-standard edibles and sealed at least three outlets besides imposing fines worth over Rs148,000 on many others in Multan and adjoining areas on Friday.

According to details, the teams sealed Naem Salt Dealer in Rahim Yar Khan, AD Foods Dera Ghazi khan and Allah Nawaz Kiryana Store in Rajanpur. They teams found washrooms in production area, fake labeling, poor sanitation, absence of health certificates of workers, presence of insects in production area and violation of instructions issued to them earlier.

The teams also imposed fine on different food outlets in Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar worth Rs59000 and Layyah, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan Rs89000. The teams also issued finals notices to many others, asking them to improve sanitation and manufacturing conditions or face strict action.

In Faisalabad, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams on Friday imposed fine of Rs60,000 on various food outlets over violation of health laws.