Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on June 17.

All the four provinces’ chief ministers and some members of the federal cabinet will attend the meeting to be held in the federal capital.

The meeting will discuss a range of issues, including ones related to the provincial governments and reports on the proposed transfer of Workers Welfare Fund and Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to provinces.

The participants will also review implementation on the decisions taken during the previous CCI meetings.

Earlier, on May 31, a meeting of a special committee constituted by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to discuss, review and determine the issue of Net Hydel Profits (NHP) was held.

It decided to complete the task before the next CCI meeting and present its recommendations in the forthcoming meeting. Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, who is also the deputy chairman of Planning Commission, presided over the meeting.