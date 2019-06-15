Share:

MULTAN-Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmad Khan said on Friday that history of the Punjab police is laden with great examples of bravery and sacrifices. He said that the Multan region police is also not behind in this chapter and has the pride of possessing 105 martyrs its cap.

He said that the sacrifices rendered by police personnel lifted the morale of the force.

RPO Waseem Ahmad Khan was speaking a ceremony held to hand over financial assistance cheque to the widow of a constable who embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting criminals in Khanewal.

The RPO handed over a cheque for Rs17.5 million to the widow martyred constable Muhammad Iqbal who was deployed at Chab Kalan Police station and he fought a physical fight with armed outlaws. The criminals opened fire as a result of which Constable Iqbal embraced martyrdom while an outlaw namely Shakil also got killed. He is survived by a widow, three sons and two daughters.

On the occasion, the RPO pointed out that the police are the very first target of terrorists and outlaws because it is police who reach the spot to protect the life and property of the masses. He said that cheque was given to the widow of the shaheed constable on direction of IG Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan.

STEPS ON TO MAKE TRAVEL

SAFE ON HIGHWAYS

SP Motorways Police Multan sector Nadeem Ashraf Warraich has said that all-out measures are being taken to protect precious human lives and make travel safe on highways.

Talking to the media here on Friday, he said that practical steps are taken to make roads safer. “The Motorway police stops the drivers of big vehicles in the last hours of night to ensure they are not sleepy. We offer them tea, ask them to wash their face with cold water and take a short walk to get rid of sleepy condition,” he further explained. He said that this initiative not only made the drivers fresh and ready for next travel but also minimized the chances of any road mishap.

He further disclosed that the tyres of big commercial vehicles were checked with trade gauge meter on daily basis to prevent accidents happening due to tyre bursts. He disclosed that the drivers of vehicles with weak tyres were fined. He added that fines were also imposed to discourage overloading in passenger busses.