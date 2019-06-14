Share:

ISLAMABAD - The reforms committee on Federal Government Services Polyclinic Hospital (FGSP) was met to identify the areas of improvement in the hospital, statement said on Friday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on health Dr Zafar Mirza chaired the meeting.

Secretary Health Zahid Saeed, ED Polyclinic Dr Shahid Hanif, representative of Planning commission and other members attended the meeting.

The objectives of the meeting were to identify area of improvement, submit recommendations and oversee the process of implementation in the area of Infra-structure renovation and expansion, service delivery and human resource development.

Dr Zafar Mirza highlighted that the present government is fully committed to work towards achieving better health outcomes. Although the hospital has space issues, the staff is hard working. There is an urgent need to work on reform process to provide quality healthcare services to masses. Hospital is facing many issues. The expansion of land and high load of patient was discussed in detail.

Executive Director Polyclinic shared the legal aspects of land acquisition. Zafar Mirza assured to take all measures to resolve the issue. Further he said that there are large number of dispensaries attached to polyclinic. These can be revamped to act as filter clinic, thus decreasing the load on the main hospital.

Committee will meet fortnightly and ensure fast track implementation of the decision.