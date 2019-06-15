Share:

BADIN - Prolonged power outages caused immense disturbance to thousands of citizens in Badin on Friday.

The incessant power breakdowns severely affected the supply of water in various parts of the city and made lives of the citizens full of woes and worries.

Nazeer Hyderi, Navid Khawaja, Sattar Shaikh, Zafar Solangi and others complained their city faced unscheduled power outages , frequent tripping and low voltage, which paralysed people’s lives. They said that power cuts increased significantly after Eid.

The power utility company, Hesco has also started unscheduled loadshedding and people are facing severe water shortage in the area.

Sources said the company was facing a huge power shortage amid the rising temperature and increasing demand for power.

Hesco has been accused of supplying almost uninterrupted power to government officials’ residences like Police Colony, Judges Colony and Aggrovil Colony. Resultantly, people are enduring 18-20 hour power outages , which also affected the business community.

Citizens appealed to the prime minister, Hesco chief and other authorities to take notice of uneven power distribution to various localities, unscheduled power cuts and Hesco officials’ involvement in corrupt practices.