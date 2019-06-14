Share:

ISLAMABAD - The political manoeuvring and bureaucratic tactics to induct blue-eyed people into public offices has finally remained successful in ‘Naya Pakistan’, as the ruling party successfully managed to get appointed its ticket holder as Legal Advisor of the Capital Development Authority despite resistance from the city managers. The CDA board in its meeting held on Friday approved the appointment of Shahid Naseem Gondal Advocate as its next legal advisor. Gondal is a leader of ruling party whereas he had also contested the general election 2018 on PTI’s ticket from PP-67 of District Mandi Bahauddin but remained unsuccessful.

Earlier, Gondal was widely criticised on social media when he slapped a motorcyclist who also had his school-going children with him during an anti-government protest on Lahore’s Mall Road back in 2016.

Soon after the formation of PTI government in the centre, his name appeared as legal advisor for CDA in October 2018 and the Ministry of Law and Justice without having any request from the civic body in this regard had appointed him as the legal advisor by disengaging the services of previous legal advisor Kashif Ali Malik Advocate, a nephew of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz dissident leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was the legal advisor of CDA at that time. According to reliable sources, the name of Gondal was ignored by the CDA’s management keeping his aggressive behaviour and lack of experience in dealing with cases in district courts and Islamabad High Court in the view.

Furthermore, Kashif Malik Advocate was directed to continue his job as he proved himself as upright and honest man and defended the civic body in a number of mega case with full dedication. However, when CDA’s senior officials did not act according to the advice of Ministry of Law and Justice, another letter was sent by the ministry for the appointment of Gondal on January 21, 2018.

Meanwhile, Kashif Malik Advocate tendered his resignation and in response, the CDA’s management appointed Justice (Retd) Muneer Paracha as acting legal advisor but wrote a letter to Ministry of Law and Justice and recommend 3 names for the slot of legal advisor which included Justice (Retd) Muneer Paracha, Afnan Kareem Kundi Advocate and Barrister Rehan Seerat.

But, the Ministry of Law in an unexpected and rare move stood behind Gondal and rejected the 3 names extended by the CDA and stressed to appoint him only as the legal advisor of CDA. Following the directions of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Ministry of Interior also wrote a letter to Chairman CDA asking him to withdraw the 3 mentioned names. The law wing of CDA had recommended Chairman CDA to place the whole matter before the CDA’s board for final decision whether to withdraw the authority’s names or not but the same matter could not be discussed in last two board meetings.