Punjab Minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Sibtain Khan resigned from his post on Saturday after he was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case related to corruption and illegal awarding of contracts.

On Friday the accountability watchdog arrested Khan for illegally awarded a multi-billion rupee contract in Chiniot to a company of his choice.

Khan who was presented before an accountability court earlier today was handed over to NAB on 10-day physical remand.

During the hearing, Khan said he had nothing to hide and that he is resigning from his post.

He then proceeded to sign his resignation letter and then forwarded it to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The court then ordered Khan to be presented before the court on June 25.

According to NAB, Khan had been arrested for awarding a multi-billion-dollar contract to an alleged fake company in 2007 when he was serving as the Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals during the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) government.

He had awarded a contract for extracting minerals in the Chiniot district to a company of his choice.

NAB further said that no other company was considered during the bidding process for the contract. The company was awarded the contract despite not having previous experiencing in mining.