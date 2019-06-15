Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has allocated Rs382.9 billion for education sector in fiscal year 2019-20 which is 16.65 percent of total budget estimates.

In 2018-19 fiscal year, the PTI government presented budget for eight months in which Rs373 billion (18.4 percent) was allocated for education. Merely Rs10 billion increased in education budget in comparison with the last fiscal year.

The government has allocated Rs1.5 billion for Insaf School Programme which will benefit 5,000 out-of-school children and Rs2.84 billion has been allocated for free text books.

The PTI announced establishing six universities in Punjab including North Punjab University at Chakwal, University of Mianwali, Kohsar University of Murree and Thal University at Bhakar, Rawalpindi University and Baba Gurunanak University in Nankana Sahib.

Government will provide facilities in 150 schools on a need basis, provision of 655 additional classrooms in schools, provision of IT Labs in 340-Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools, reconstruction of 100-dilapidated school buildings in Punjab and provision of buildings for 30-Shelter-less schools.

According to budget document, Rs 32 billion has been allocated for school education, Rs 7.3billion for higher education, Rs1 billion for special education, Rs 35 billion for tertiary education, Rs 1.5 billion for Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Rs400 million for Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC).

An amount of Rs7.3 billion was allocated for higher education – Rs1.75 billion for providing missing facilities in colleges, Rs300 million for Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) and Rs100 million for Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC).

An amount of Rs32 billion has been earmarked for school education, Rs1.5 billion for establishment of Danish School, Rs19.5 billion for Punjab Education Foundation (PEF), Rs5 billion for Punjab Education Initiative Management Authority (PEIMA), Rs195 million for teachers’ training, Rs50 million for Children Library Complex .

The government set aside Rs1 billion for Special Education including Rs582 million for ongoing schemes and Rs 417 million for new schemes.

For literacy and non formal basic education Rs2.6 billion have been allocated include Rs 1.8 for ongoing schemes and Rs800 million allocated for new schemes.