SIALKOT-The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have nicked a suspected terrorist from Daska, planning subversive activities in the district.

The senior CTD officials told the newsmen here Friday that the department team conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Daska. During the operation, the lawmen arrested a suspected terrorist from near New Judicial Complex BRB Canal Bridge Daska.

The CTD officials said that terrorist namely Abdul Basit belonged to banned militant organisation “Al-Qaeda”, and was planning subversive activities in Daska, Sialkot and surroundings.

Officials said that the CTD team also seized explosive material with safety fuse, detonators and collected cash (thousands of rupees) from him.

“The suspected terrorist has also made important disclosures regarding plan of the terrorist organisation in Sialkot region during preliminary interrogation,” the officials claimed, adding that raids are being conducted to arrest his other accomplices. Officials revealed that CTD has shifted accused terrorist to an undisclosed location for further investigation after registration of a case against him at CTD police station.

ANTI-TANK LANDMINE DEFUSED

The Bomb Disposal Squad defused a high intensity anti-tank landmine, found by some locals in fields along Nullah Dek near Zafarwal here.

According to the officials concerned, the landmine was Indian-made, weighing 9kg which was alive. The landmine reached here from India after floating in last year’s floodwaters in Nullah Dek.

People informed the local police about the landmine and the BDS was called in, which defused it.