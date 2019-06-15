Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Saturday that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto could only make a mark in politics, if he launches a movement against his father Asif Ali zardari and aunt Faryal Talpur.

Speaking to media, the minister said he would give a political suggestion to Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal, because Asif Zardari is a very clever man and he has a future in politics.

“Bilawal should first launch a movement against his father and aunt,” Rasheed advised.

The minister claimed “the day Bilawal says if Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur happen to be culprits then they should be hanged,” that day the PPP leader will make his place in the politics.

In a response to a question, he refuted the reports of a presidential system in Pakistan and vehemently added that, “Anything can happen in this country but the governments of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari will never return.”

Referring to recent series of high profile arrests by National Accountability Bureau, Rasheed recalled his prediction in which he claimed that major politicians will be caught in the month of June. He further anticipated more apprehensions in next 15 days.

A day earlier following the arrest of Faryal Talpur, Bilawal alleged that political engineering and political revenge was being executed by the present government on political dissidents.