Share:

LAHORE - Suneyah Osma won the gross event and Ayesha Hamid emerged as the net winner in Summer Ladies Golf Tournament here on Friday at Royal Palm Club Course. Besides Suneyah, Ana James Gill finished second in gross. In net section, Ayesha was winner while Syeda Imam Ali Shah of Gymkhana runner-up and Ayesha Moazzam third. Juniors girls title went to Laiba Shah Suneya Osama also won the nearest to the pin prize while Ana James Gill won the longest drive award.