Share:

KARACHI - At least two people died and six others suffered wounds when a speeding car rammed into a rickshaw in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area here in the wee hours of Friday. Rescue sources relayed the accident occurred in Shehbaz commercial area of the DHA. The car while attempting a turn without reducing speed rammed into the rickshaw, they added.

Consequently, two people were killed on the spot while six others sustained injures.

A woman and child were among those killed in the accident. Upon being informed of the incident, rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the injured to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical attention. Police said the driver of the car has been taken into custody.

Khan of action committee broke the lock of city court foiling the strike call. The hearing of the cases continued in the courts as per routine.