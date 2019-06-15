Share:

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday has said that two families violated sanctity of women by using them as shield in order to protect their corruption, fake accounts and money laundering.

In a tweet, the special assistant said that these families need to look at their act instead of criticizing the accountability process against them.

Firdous Ashiq Awan further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been engaged in the efforts to build Pakistan on the principles of the state of Madina, where law was implemented without any discrimination of male or female.

Earlier, Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the leader of Pakistan who is not exercising politics for short term policies.

While addressing to a conference in Islamabad, she expressed that the situation in which they got the government could not even be shared.

SAPM expressed that they have to analyze the previous governments to reach their ultimate goal. “Our policies were not correct in the past as long term policies were cut into short term ones”, she added.

Firdous asserted that the circumstances under which they handled the government are unexplainable. “Politicians worry about the next term whereas a true leader plans for the current one”, she continued.