SIALKOT - A woman allegedly shot dead her former husband and injured her five-year-old real son with the help of her paramour and other accomplices in village Borhi, Zafarwal tehsil here Friday.

According to local police, Yaseen had divorced his wife Asifa Parveen due to her bad character a year ago, which had annoyed the woman greatly.

The man and his son Abu Bakar (5-year-old) were reciting Holy Quran in their house in the morning, when accused Asifa Parveen along with her paramour and other accomplices stormed the house. They opened indiscriminate firing, killing Yaseen on the spot while the minor sustained bullet injuries. Later, the accused also fired four bullets in the head of victim Yaseem, which caused his instant death.

Injured child Abu Bakar was shifted to local hospital in critical condition.

Later, DSP Zafarwal Malik Khalil Ahmed told the newsmen that police have arrested Asifa Parveen and sent her behind the bars after registration of a murder case against her.

The officer quoted the woman as saying that she avenged the disgrace caused by the man through divorce. Police have shifted dead body to local hospital for autopsy.