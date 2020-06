Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that around 10,000 beds have been made available for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the province. Addressing a press conference, the minister said that another 2,000 beds would also be acquired very soon. She said that as many as 197 public sector ventilators along with 104 from private sector had been arranged for the patients suffering from coronavirus.