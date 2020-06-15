Share:

rawalpindi - The City police arrested on Sunday two persons for impersonating government officials and also recovered vehicle with revolving blue lights and weapons from their possession, informed police spokesman.

RA Bazzar police stopped a suspected vehicle at Jhawara area. During the course of action, police held two persons who introduced themselves as government officials but could not prove their identity.

Police have arrested both of them and recovered rifle 223 bore, Kalashnikov and 9MM pistol and bullets from their possession.

Police have also confiscated the vehicle.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas appreciated the police team efforts for arresting criminals adding that strict action must be taken against such anti-social elements.