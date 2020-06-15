Share:

LAHORE - Thirty one more succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Sunday, taking the death toll to 969.

Similarly, as many as 2,514 new cases of the novel coronavirus were also reported from across the province during the last 24 hours, raising the number of patients to 52,601.With 47 more healthcare workers getting infection, the number of affected doctors, nurses and paramedics has now reached 925.

So far 330 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 205 Rawalpindi, 90 Multan, 89 Faisalabad, 47 Gujranwala, 38 Sialkot, 23 Rahim Yar Khan, 22 Bahawalpur, 21 Gujrat, 15 Sargodha, 11 Sheikhupura, 10 Sahiwal, eight each from Kasur and Dera Ghazi Khan, seven Nankana Sahib, six Muzafargarh, five each from Attock, Toba Tek Singh and Mianwali, four Hafizabad, three each from Jhang and Jhelum, two each from Rajanpur, Narowal, Bahawalnagar, Khushab and Okara and one each from Bhakkar, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran.

Out of 2,514 new cases, 1,331 have been reported from Lahore, 234 Rawalpindi, 157 Multan, 130 Sialkot, 123 Faisalabad, 102 Gujrat, 55 Gujranwala, 53 Rahim Yar Khan, 47 Bahawalpur, 46 Dera Ghazi Khan, 43 Sargodha, 26 Sheikhupura, 20 Sahiwal, 18 Kasur, 16 Layyah, 12 Vehari, 11 Muzaffargarh, 10 Okara, nine each from Lodhran and Khanewal, eight each from Attock, Bahawalnagar and Bhakkar, seven Toba Tek Singh, six Jhelum, five each from Nankana Sahib and Mianwali, three each from Narowal and Jhang, two each from Chiniot, Khushab, Pakpattan and Rajanpur.

and one from Hafizabad.

So far 26,429 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 4,145 Rawalpindi, 3,677 Faisalabad, 3,636 Multan, 2,062 Gujranwala, 1,508 Sialkot, 1,351 Gujrat, 1,072 Dera Ghazi Khan, 838 Bahawalpur, 731 Sheikhupura, 697 Sargodha, 690 Rahim Yar Khan, 628 Muzafargarh, 483 Hafizabad, 441 Kasur, 331 Jhelum, 322 Sahiwal, 297 Vehari, 285 Toba Tek Singh, 267 Layyah, 264 Bahawalnagar, 262 Nankana Sahib, 230 Lodhran, 224 Mandi Bahauddin, 191 Jhang, 185 Attock, 170 Khushab, 166 Okara, 162 Bhakkar, 160 each from Chiniot and Narowal, 146 Khanewal, 128 Mianwali, 102 each from Pakpattan and Rajanpur and 59 Chakwal.

Out of total 52,601 COVID-19 patients reported in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 Shiite devotees, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 49,731 ordinary citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 3,47,575 tests have been conducted in the province, which have led to the detection of 52,601 cases.

He further said that 16,375 cases had been reported from 31-45 years age group, while as many as 15,421 cases had been reported from 16-30 years age group.

He said that lowest number of cases, 833, had been reported from the age group of 75 years and above.

The spokesperson said that 17,650 patients had recovered so far and returned to their homes, 969 had died while 33,982 were isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centers and health facilities.