Rawalpindi - To avoid expected flooding situation, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is continuously removing tonnes of garbage and construction debris from NullahLeh.

The excavators have been cleaning the nullah from Katrain, Rata Amral, Ganjmandi and Gawalmandi. Furthermore, the dredging work would also be carried out in Pirwadhi, DhokeDalal, Phagwari Bridge, City Saddar road and adjoining areas. The machines are cleaning NullahLeh from Gawalmandi to Pirwdahi and also cleaning the area from Murree Road to RattaAmral. Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director, along with other officials visited the site and reviewed the dredging work of NullahLeh. An official told APP that WASA completed more than 40 per cent dredging in NullahLeh. “Problematic areas have been identified and the remaining work would be completed till June 25th.” WASA appealed the residents along NuallahLeh to avoid throwing and dumping solid waste into NullahLeh because this creates hindrances to the flow of Nullah which results in flooding during monsoon season.