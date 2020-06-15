Share:

islamabad - AllamaIqbal Open University (AIOU) has so far dispatched text books to its over 200,000 students of Matric and Intermediate programmes, who had registered themselves for Spring 2020 semester.

According to Directorate of Mailing and Admissions on Sunday, this process will be completed by the end of this month, following which the process of dispatching books to the students of Bachelor and B.Ed programmes at their postal addresses will be undertaken.

The books are being sent with the confirmation of the students’ admission for the semester.

The mailing process has been expedited so as to complete it in accordance with the university’s annual academic calendar, and as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul-Qayyum.

It was being ensured that the students could get the same at the earliest so that they submit their academic assignments within stipulated time-schedule.

Meanwhile, a computerised tracking system has been put in place, enabling the students to track mailing status, by simply entering roll number and registration number.