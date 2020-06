Share:

RAWALPINDI - Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a man involved in money laundering and recovered Rs66,750,000 from him at M-1 Motorway Islamabad here on Sunday, a spokesman of ANF informed. The arrested accused was identified as Abdul Ghaffar s/o SaharGul Khan, resident of Peshawar, who was held by the ANF during the course of action. The ANF recovered Rs 66,750,000 from his car. Furthermore, the accused has been handed over to Federal Investigation Agency for further legal proceedings.