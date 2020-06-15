Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Industry and Production Hammad Azhar says the government has presented a balanced budget despite the difficult situation of coronavirus. Talking to a private TV channel, he said the PTI government inherited fragile economy from previous government and secondly coronavirus badly impacted on it.

The Minister said many economic experts are appreciating the government for presenting a tax-free budget in the present situation.

He said millions of people became unemployed across the world, including Pakistan, due to coronavirus pandemic. Hammad Azhar said the government has paid 5,000 billion rupees as interest on the loans taken by previous government.