- 11:00 PM | June 14, 2020 EU may recognise Palestinian state if Israel annexes West Bank: Luxembourg
- 10:47 PM | June 14, 2020 Iran's tankers delivering oil to Venezuela is 'biggest display of power': IRGC Chief
- 10:42 PM | June 14, 2020 US Army's bid to block Russian patrol in Syria amounts to provocation: Russian ex-military diplomat
- 10:35 PM | June 14, 2020 Assad appoints Syrian Minister of Water Resources as Acting Prime Minister
- 10:20 PM | June 14, 2020 US should not 'heighten JCPOA tension with Iran and bully others to follow': Iranian FM Zarif
- 10:07 PM | June 14, 2020 Russia-NATO ties to further complicate if US moves troops from Germany to Poland: Moscow
- 9:43 PM | June 14, 2020 No right of US to demand UNSC extend Arms Embargo on Iran after leaving JCPOA: China
- 9:15 PM | June 14, 2020 US reportedly coordinated sanctions against International Court with Israel
- 8:55 PM | June 14, 2020 Turkish Military set to establish bases in Libya, conducts large-scale drills in Mediterranean
- 7:08 PM | June 14, 2020 Greece ready to discuss maritime borders with Turkey for ICJ arbitration: Greek premier