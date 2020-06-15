Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority will conduct land acquisition for Conduction of Water Project from Indus River System at Tarbela Dam. The PC I cost of the land acquisition for the project is Rs3,154.671million, which will be equally shared by the federal and Punjab governments. CDWP has approved the project. The Conduction of Water Project from Indus River System will be executed on PPP mode but land acquisition will be by federal and provincial governments with equal share.

In order to develop a perennial source of potable water supply for Islamabad and Rawalpindi which can meet present as well as future needs, project regarding conduction of water from Indus River System at Tarbela Dam was initiated in 2009. The Council of Common Interest (CCI) approved the project back in 2016. Ever since then, the project remained stalled. Feasibility study of the project was conducted in 2009; however, in order to update already conducted study, Capital Development Authority has floated advertisements in national as well as international media for hiring consultancy services for the project. A 50 meter wide and 44 kilometers long accumulating in 5903.55 kanals land will be acquired for the project.