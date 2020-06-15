Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 68 Chinese staff of Saindak Project, Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. (MCC), arrived Saindak Balochistan to resume work on the project, Gwadar reported on Sunday.

Earlier, after arrival in Pakistan, the Chinese staff members were isolated for one week to detect any coronavirus case, however none of them was infected, informed a manager of MCC Saindak.

According to the plan, they will accept another nucleic acid testing on June 22 and start resuming work for Saindak Project gradually.

Due to the pandemic, the Chinese staff had been trapped in China for more than 6 months, therefore, the work on Saindak Project was halted.

All of the Chinese staff trapped in China were worried about the situation in Saindak, however, the COVID-19 outbreak in Pakistan, the flights were cancelled repeatedly.

A Chinese staff said that they couldn’t wait for the end of epidemic anymore. “Our Pakistani brothers are waiting for us.

Though the epidemic situation in Pakistan is severe and worrying, we decided to apply for a chartered airplane to back to the project.”

Up to now, both Chinese and Pakistani staffers are isolated for observation. There are a series of measures to ensure their safety from COVID-19. Once they finish the isolation on June 22, they will return to the project and resume work gradually.