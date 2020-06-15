Share:

MULTAN - Stakeholders of cotton demanded of government to impose five per cent tax on cotton, textile and ginners to honour it pledge made with them before budget for FY-2020-21.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, former provincial minister for textile and former Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Dera Ghazi Khan, president Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi said when government had started consultation with every section of society on budget, its team pledged that it would implement five per cent tax on the textile industry, but it proposed 17 per cent tax in the budget.

He stated that it was not doable, adding that farmers are already facing great difficulties in these pressing times due to COVID-19. He insisted that government should honour its promise of imposing five PC tax on the Industry now. Roomi informed that government should decide promptly to extend maximum relief to masses adding that it should focus attention on Pakistan Railways (PR) first of all.

Though government has earmarked Rs40 billion for PR in the budget, but the condition of the railways is worsening day by day, former president Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) said suggesting that Public Private Partnership should be encouraged to save it from financial crises.

Former minister recommended that number of cargo trains should be increased keeping in view the conditions of roads in the country. An advisory board consisting of members from chambers of commerce should be revoked which should give its recommendations within three months for PR financialissues, Roomi suggested. For bringing reduction in unemployment ratio, government should introduce soft loans for youth, he said and added that consultative sessions should be held at chambers of commerce wherein finance ministry representatives participate and pass on its recommendations to government after working on new ideas of jobs recommended by youth.

Khawaja Jalauddin Roomi said Punjab government should allocate maximum development funds for South Punjab to mitigate its numerous problems.