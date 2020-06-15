Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Traffic Police (CTP) on Sunday distributed face masks, gloves and sanitizers among the wardens to ensure their safety against COVID-19.

Chief Traffic Officer Syed Ali Akbar appreciated the role of wardens who were performing their duties on roads to maintain free flow of traffic despite the threat of coronavirus, said a news release issued here.

He advised them to take pre-emptive measures to fight against the virus, saying, there was no need to worry if they adopted precautionary measures as advised by the government, including wearing masks and gloves.

He also advised them to wash hands, do not touch their faces and maintain social distancing.

He hoped that fight against coronavirus would be won by following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).