ISLAMABAD - The federal government would be spending Rs22921 million on the remaining work of Kachhi Canal Project to overcome the shortfall of water especially during the harvesting season at district Dera Bugti. The government has earmarked a huge amount of Rs2000 million in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to initiate the expansion work of the in the first phase of the kachhi canal project.

The project would become the main source of water in the area and would bring change in the fate of the local farmers with the provision of canal water. The federal government has announced the fifth package of the construction of 100 Dams in Balochistan with projected cost of Rs 13512.725 million to establish more dams in the province.

The government has allocated Rs 500 million initially for the projects of the construction of dams in the PSDP of the year 2020-21 to create sources of recharging the underground water level in the province.

The construction of Delay Action Dam at Zarkhune District Quetta would be carried out with the estimated cost of Rs 100 million and the government has allocated Rs 30 million in the current budget to start the construction work on the project.

The construction of these dams would help reduce the shortfall of water as rain water was the only source of filling the dams. The government would spend a total amount of Rs 2530 million on the new projects on water issues besides the on-going projects of Water Resource Division at Balochistan.