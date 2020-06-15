Share:

SWABI - Five women, including a girl, were badly burnt when a gas cylinder exploded inside a house in Mouza Bamkhel here on Sunday, Police confirmed the incident. Women were busy cooking in the kitchen of teacher Mohammad Ikram’s house in Mouza Bamkhel on Sunday afternoon when the gas cylinder suddenly exploded. As a result of which five women including a girl received serious burns. The injured were immediately shifted to Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shah Mansoor Swabi and later shifted to Burn Unit, Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar.