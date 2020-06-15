Share:

ISLAMABAD - Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted a gang of bike lifters and recovered five motorcycles from two gangsters worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team headed by In-charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali apprehended two members of a bike lifters’ gang. The gangsters have been identified as Gulzar Ahmed and Atif alias Kona while police recovered five stolen motorbikes from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift these motorcycles from various areas of Khanna and Shehzad Town Police stations and later selling them in Sargodha. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.