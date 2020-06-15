Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has allocated Rs180.90 million for the construction of a new building of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in new fiscal year in the federal capital.

According to the budget documents, the government has also allocated Rs10.5 million for the construction of the Islamabad Kutchery Sessions Division in Sector G-11 while a sum of Rs50.83 million have also been earmarked for the up-gradation of the Federal Ombudsperson’s Data Centre.

It has also designated Rs600 million for the construction of the model prison in Sector H-16 and some Rs9.3 million have been kept for the alternative dispute resolution system in Islamabad.

According to the details, the government has allocated around Rs800 million for the up-gradation and establishment of subsidiaries of federal courts across the country in the Budget 2020-21.

It has been suggested in the budget to allocate some Rs130.34 million for Federal Shariat Court Peshawar Campus.

Further, a sum of Rs350 million has been recommended for the construction of tribunals of the federal court in Lahore while Rs80.69 million has earmarked for construction of tribunals in Peshawar.

Besides this, Rs20.48 million has been allocated for construction of the Supreme Court (SC) Karachi Registry while for the provision of video-link facilities in the apex court and its provincial registries, Rs2 million have been earmarked for the purchase and installation of a diesel generator at the SC Karachi Registry while Rs10.11 million for converting the building to solar power.

Some Rs30.38 million has been designated for the installation of an elevator while Rs10.74 million has been earmarked for changing the existing one. Moreover,

it has been recommended to allocate Rs3.93 million for improving the Planning and Monitoring Unit of the Ministry of Law and Justice.