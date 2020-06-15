Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that the government has turned the ruined institution into self-sustainable through transparency, better service delivery and introducing the latest technology. Addressing the media in Islamabad Sunday, he said we are also initiating mega projects in the country's history with public and private partnership to reduce burden on the national exchequer. He said that the government has given the biggest relief package to the nation in the hour of trial. The Minister said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor project is a great precedent of Pak-China friendship. He said the work has been started on the western route under CPEC. He said CPEC is successfully heading towards its destination and new projects are also being launched under the umbrella of CPEC. Murad Saeed said that Prime Minister himself started the process of austerity through which the expenses of Prime Minister Office were cut down to the significant extent. He said we saved billion of rupees in National Highway Authority through the process of austerity. He said the revenue of NHA was considerably increased with the help of Geographic Information System mapping.