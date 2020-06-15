Share:

Islamabad - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has increased water outflows from Tarbella by almost 25000 cusecs after reduction in water availability at different barrages.

Keeping in view the water situation and water availability at different barrages, especially looking at drop at chashma barrage, water outflows from Tarbella readjusted, said a IRSA spokesman, Khalid Rana, in an interaction with media.

Water outflows from Tarbella dam has been increased twice during past two days. On Sunday outflows from Tarbella was increased by 5000 cusecs from 120,000 cusecs to 125000 Cusecs. On Saturday also outflows Tarbella was increased to 120,000 cusecs from previously 100,000 cusecs. Similalry Chashma outflows was increased to 175,000 cusecs from 160,000 cusecs.

Despite Punjab’s request Mangla outflows are not being reduced as flows in Chenab rivers have tumbled about 7,000 cusecs, said the spokesman. As per the official data, on Sunday inflows in river Indus at Tarbela were 133700 cusecs and outflows 120000 cusecs. Inflows in Kabul at Nowshera were 81200 cusecs and outflows 81200 cusecs. Inflows in Jhelum at Mangla were 53300 cusecs and outflows 45000 cusecs, while inflows in Chenab at Marala were 50100 cusecs and outflows 21700 cusecs. Tarbela against the minimum operating level of 1392 feet is presently at 1453.70 feet. Maximum conservation level of Tarbella is 1550 feet.

Mangla against the minimum operating level of 1050 feet is presently at 1209.60 feet. The maximum conservation level of Mangla is 1242 feet. Chashma against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet is presently at 640.90 feet. The maximum conservation level of Chashma is 649 feet.

Inflows in Jinnah Barrage were 177200 cusecs against the outflows of 169700 cusecs, Chashma inflows 161400 cusecs and outflows 175000 cusecs, Taunsa inflows were 162300 cusecs and outflows 145100 cusecs, Panjnad inflows were 36700 cusecs and outflows 21400 cusecs, Guddu inflows 140900 cusecs and outflows 107100 cusecs, Sukkur inflows 96200 cusecs and outflows 46100 cusecs and Kotri inflows were 54400 cusecs and outflows 16000 cusecs.

Currently the provinces are receiving a total of 284,000 cusecs of water. Present water distribution to provinces is as under:-

Currently Punjab is receiving 117,000 cusecs of water, Sindh 150,000 cusecs, Balochistan 14,000 cusecs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CRBC Only) 3,100 cusecs

The total storage in reservoir is 6.345 MAF water.

Total inflows rivers :318,000 cusecs, Total outflows : 296,000 cusecs.