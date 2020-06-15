Share:

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has decided to install a power transformer of 40 MVA at 132 KV Jalalpur Pirwala grid station to resolve complaints of low voltage and tripping. According to a press release issued here on Sunday, in line with special directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Tahir Mahmood, power transformer of 40 MVA was being installed at the grid station to replace transformer of 20/26 MVA. The step was being taken to resolve the issues of low voltage and tripping. The press release added that after installation of new transformer, issues of low voltage at 11 KV Baheli Sharif, Qadarpur, Kotla and City Feeders would be resolved.