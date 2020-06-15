Share:

Russia and Egypt will hold joint air defense drills in 2021, the chief of the Russian air defence forces, Lieutenant General Alexander Leonov, said.

"Within the framework of our continuing cooperation with specialists from Egypt’s air defence forces, work is being done to organize a joint exercise in 2021 on the territory of the Russian Federation", Leonov said in an interview with the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defence) magazine.

The chief of the Russian air defence forces highlighted good communication between Russian and Egyptian servicemen during the 2019 drills, explaining it with the fact that a vast majority of Egyptian officers had completed military training in Russia.

The first joint Russian-Egyptian air defence exercises, 'Arrow of Friendship 2019', were held last year in Egypt. Next year, the drills will be held in Russia.

The first joint air defence exercises were conducted on the territory of the Egyptian air defence tactical training centre from 26 October to 7 November, with over 100 Russian anti-aircraft gunners participating.