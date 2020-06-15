Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday announced that he would present annual budget for next financial year on Wednesday, June 17.

He said, while addressing the PPP parliamentary party meeting here at CM House.

The party meeting was attended by former provincial minister Manzoor Wassan, all provincial ministers, advisor law Murtaza Wahab and majority of the MPAs. Mr Shah said that before presenting budget for next financial year in the assembly, he would chair his cabinet meeting to approve the budget.

He said that the coronavirus had not only affected our people but it had badly affected the budget estimates for the next year. “Despite critical condition I will try my best to provide relief to the poor people of the province through budgetary measures,” he said.

The CM said that in the next budget, priorities would be given to health sector under which new facilities would be established. “We have contain the virus which is spreading throughout the province,” he said.

He said that coronavirus was claiming more lives every day and number of cases being reported daily had crossed 2000 cases. This was a serious situation, therefore our people had to adopt precautionary measures and government to further strengthen our health system. Sindh CM, while telling budgetary priority to his parliamentary party members, said, water and sanitation sector, poverty reduction, development of social sector and revival of provincial economy would be given. top priorities. However, he said instead of launching new schemes focus would be on completion of on- going schemes.

Mr Shah said that after corona, Locust swarm attack was a standing threat to agro- economy of the province. “This threat may cause food security issues in the province,” he said. The Chief Minister said that due to corona necessary measures for ensuring social distancing in the assembly house would be taken. “We, in consultation with opposition members in the assembly, are trying to develop SOPs for budget session,” he said. Meanwhile, the meeting was also briefed on the current coronavirus situation in the province by Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechuhu.

The participants of the meeting also prayed for deceased provincial minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch who died of coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government has completed preparations to unveil its provincial budget 2020-21 on Monday (tomorrow) and the provincial authorities are likely to announce tax relief for 23 sectors to help to fight COVID-19.

Nusrat Wahid terms federal

budget as highly balanced

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Nusrat Wahid on Sunday said the federal government’s budget was a highly balanced budget during this critical situation of coronavirus.

In a statement, she said that this was a huge achievement of the PTI government. The special packages were announced for health professionals with budget of Rs 10 million.

Nusrat Wahid said that prices of over two thousand locally manufactured commodities and articles were reduced. The MNA said that Rs 70 billion had been allocated to cope with coronavirus and other natural calamities. The government had allocated Rs 7 billion for Green Line project and Rs 118 billion for the National Highways.

Nusrat Wahid added the government had put prime focus on development of industrial projects besides steps had been taken to reduce the imports and increase the exports.

Most importantly, she said, the expenditure of the Prime Minister House had been reduced by 21 percent enabling the general public to avail the relief benefit from the budget 2020-2021 on the special instructions of PM Imran Khan.

Sindh shows lack of interest

in protecting doctors’ lives

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said the Hyderabad chapter has received Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits for the doctors from Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. In a statement issued here on Sunday Qureshi said the doctors and paramedics were risking their lives in the battle against coronavirus. He deplored that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh government had shown a lack of interest in protecting the lives of those who were at the frontline of the fight against the virus.

“The PTI and Governor Sindh stand shoulder to shoulder with the doctors and paramedics. We won’t leave the doctors alone,” he assured.