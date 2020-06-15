Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the decision regarding price of sugar on Rs 70 per kg will be fully implemented.

According to official sources here on Sunday, he said that the administration had been issued instructions across the province in this regard. He said that no one would be allowed to increase the prices of daily use items.

Senior minister said that clear cut decrease in the price of sugar after the reduction in the price of petrol was a very good sign. Abdul Aleem Khan said that those making illegal profit by selling sugar at a higher price would be dealt with strictly. He said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to the welfare of common man.”

He further said that opposition should also appreciate reduction in sugar price. Efforts would be made to stabilize the prices of flour like that of sugar as well, he added.