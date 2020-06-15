Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Min­ister Mahmood Khan, while ex­pressing his concern over the increasing number of corona cas­es, has urged the general public to realize the sensitivity of the issue and strictly adhere to the precau­tionary measures and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) is­sued by the government in order to contain the mass scale outbreak of the corona pandemic.

In a statement issued here yes­terday, the Chief Minister termed strict adherence to the SOPs as of vital importance and the only ef­fective way to contain the outbreak of the pandemic and warned that in case of violation of the SOPs, the administration would be left with no option but to take a strict ac­tion against the violators.

He added that the premises where SOPs are not being imple­mented, would be closed down. He once again made an appeal to the public to behave in a responsi­ble manner and strictly follow the precautionary measure in order to make themselves and others safe from the virus.

Mahmood Khan said that in view of the difficulties faced by the peo­ple specially the vulnerable seg­ments of society, the government had decided to ease up the lock­down in essential areas subject to the implementation of SOPs add­ing that violation of the SOps will prove disastrous in the prevailing situation.

He also urged upon the trad­ers, business community and the transporters to play their import role and extent cooperation to the administration in getting the SOPs implemented.

“As long as the pandemic ex­ists, we have to live with it and the only way to live safely with the virus is to follow the precau­tionary measures and the SOPs strictly,” Mahmood Khan re­marked and expressed the hope that the general public while re­alizing the gravity of the issue will show utmost responsibility in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister expressed good wishes for the early recovery of speaker provin­cial assembly, Mushataq Ahmad Ghani, members of provincial as­sembly, Dr. Smaira Shams and Ayesha Banoo, all other political and social figures, health workers, government officials and all the common citizens who have tested positive for COVID-19.