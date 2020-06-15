Share:

NEW YORK - Sabiha Khanum, a leading Pakistani film star of yesteryears, has passed away in Leesburg, in the United States, State of Virginia, leaving behind a treasure of cinematic work and a large number of grieving fans, her family announced on Saturday. Sabiha, 85, who ruled the silver screen in 1950s and 1960s, was suffering from renal disease, according to her family sources.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the demise of our beautiful and beloved Sabiha Raza (Sabiha Khanum) who passed away earlier today, June 13th, 2020,” her granddaughter, Sarish Khan, said in a FaceBook post.

Sabiha starred in a number of movies, but directors mostly cast her opposite her husband, the late Santosh Kumar (Syed Musa Raza). Sabiha and Santosh were branded as the “perfect couple”. Having been in the public eye for four decades, she finally retired, and migrated to the United States where she lived with her eldest daughter. Her son and the youngest daughter are also settled here.