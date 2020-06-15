Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan will field a strong outfit in 2020 Road World Cycling Championship, taking place in Switzerland from September 20 to 27. “We’ve written a letter to all our affiliated units to arrange necessary training camps for their top cyclists while adhering to safety guidelines. The camps will help prepare the paddlers for next month’s trials for the prestigious cycling event,” Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President Azhar Ali Shah said on Sunday. According to Azhar, only the cyclists having valid cycling licence and the ability to cycle at a speed of 45 kilometers per hour would be allowed to take part in the trials. He said Pakistani cyclists would feature in the individual cycling event. “Although the PCF has been facing financial hardships, it will try to arrange the trip in the best national interest.” He asked the government to construct cycling velodromes in Islamabad and all the four provinces to better prepare cyclists for international assignments.